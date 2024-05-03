SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Posts Earnings Results

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.
SunCoke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SXC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,169. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.
In related news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,361,341.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,121.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SunCoke Energy news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,341.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,121.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $531,394.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,060.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,572 shares of company stock worth $2,781,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
