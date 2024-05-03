SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Posts Earnings Results

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SXC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,169. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SXC

Insider Buying and Selling at SunCoke Energy

In related news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,361,341.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,121.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SunCoke Energy news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,341.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,121.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $531,394.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,060.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,572 shares of company stock worth $2,781,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.