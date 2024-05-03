Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.27. 111,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sonoco Products news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SON. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

