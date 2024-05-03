Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.
Sonoco Products Stock Performance
SON stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.27. 111,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $63.74.
Sonoco Products Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 51.52%.
Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on SON. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sonoco Products
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sonoco Products
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.