Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,306,000 after acquiring an additional 84,741 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Allstate by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,039. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.65.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

