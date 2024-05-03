Barclays Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $140.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,469. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.23. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 39,082 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $819,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

