Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 7,544 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,350 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after buying an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155,640 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,706,000 after buying an additional 1,325,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,640,000 after buying an additional 1,125,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.