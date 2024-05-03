Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FTNT. Capital One Financial downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.77.

Fortinet Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 22,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

