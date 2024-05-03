ApeCoin Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $741.75 million and $41.15 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin token can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00001998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000489 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ApeCoin Token Profile
ApeCoin was first traded on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,895,833 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.
ApeCoin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars.
