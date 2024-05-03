Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

EMR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $115.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

