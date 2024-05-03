Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 84,525 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 25% compared to the average volume of 67,652 put options.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE MPW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,025,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,554,307. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -63.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Medical Properties Trust

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,655,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,150,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.