Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$235.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.52 million.

