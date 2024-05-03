Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Wajax Stock Performance

Shares of WJX stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 79,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,866. The firm has a market cap of C$614.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$21.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.96.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of C$542.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 3.9178404 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Wajax from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

