New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 137,910 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634,559 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 137,910 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of QUALCOMM worth $236,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in QUALCOMM by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,324,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,504 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 146,771 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,228,000 after acquiring an additional 70,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.90.

QCOM traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,847,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,261. The company has a market cap of $178.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.87 and a 200 day moving average of $143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

