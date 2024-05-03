Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $768.25 and last traded at $775.80. Approximately 824,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,043,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $781.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $708.05 billion, a PE ratio of 111.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $761.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $670.56.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,139,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,736,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

