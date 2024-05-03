SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.90. The stock had a trading volume of 215,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

