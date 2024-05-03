Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Announces Earnings Results

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:WHG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.00. 14,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

