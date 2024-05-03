Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.520-1.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.0 million-$74.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.3 million. Iradimed also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.390 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Singular Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iradimed in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Iradimed alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Iradimed

Iradimed Stock Performance

IRMD traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,854. Iradimed has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $565.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Iradimed will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Iradimed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Iradimed’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Iradimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.