Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-16.400 EPS.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE:VMI traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.74. The stock had a trading volume of 77,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,118. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $303.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.30.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.