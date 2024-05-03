Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Cap of $148.83 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $148.83 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002343 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 148,253,495 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

