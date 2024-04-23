Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,563 Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $445.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.56.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

