Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 42.9% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 340,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 102,292 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.8% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 81,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
T has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.
AT&T Price Performance
T stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
