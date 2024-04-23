Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $46.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.85.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,188,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $8,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,707 shares of company stock valued at $29,526,367. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 171.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,457,000 after buying an additional 686,594 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 202.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 130,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after buying an additional 10,025,779 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter worth $6,415,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.