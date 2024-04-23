Murray International (LON:MYI) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.30 Per Share

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Murray International’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Murray International Price Performance
LON:MYI opened at GBX 250.31 ($3.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 243.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.19 and a beta of 0.79. Murray International has a 12-month low of GBX 218.50 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 271.20 ($3.35).
Insider Buying and Selling at Murray International
In other Murray International news, insider Gregory Eckersley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £12,450 ($15,377.96). Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
About Murray International
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
