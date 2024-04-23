Murray International (LON:MYI) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.30 Per Share

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Murray International’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Murray International Price Performance

LON:MYI opened at GBX 250.31 ($3.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 243.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.19 and a beta of 0.79. Murray International has a 12-month low of GBX 218.50 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 271.20 ($3.35).

Get Murray International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Murray International

In other Murray International news, insider Gregory Eckersley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £12,450 ($15,377.96). Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Murray International

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.