Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Issues Earnings Results

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Glaukos updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Glaukos Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GKOS stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 1.08. Glaukos has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $108.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $41,373.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,644.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $41,373.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,644.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 140,245 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $12,922,174.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,470.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,881 shares of company stock worth $21,965,491. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

