Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Sells $75,619.50 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 15th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54.

On Friday, March 15th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $104.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,577.38. 534,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,523.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3,395.60. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,823.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

