City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.140-1.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

NYSE CIO traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 132,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.47 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

In other news, Director Michael Mazan bought 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $164,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

