Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Heritage Insurance Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,409. The company has a market capitalization of $250.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

