Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells 11,250 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $71,887.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,858.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arteris Trading Up 38.4 %

AIP stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $8.21. 1,103,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.04. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 150.71% and a negative net margin of 68.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Arteris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 22.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

