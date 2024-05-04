Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Sabrina Simmons Sells 523 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.01. 352,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,643. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $86.11.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

