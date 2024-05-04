James F. Wirth Acquires 200 Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Wirth bought 200 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.39 per share, for a total transaction of $57,678.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,811,253.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE IHT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 million, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.15. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.