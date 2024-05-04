Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,536. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,077,000 after buying an additional 927,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,629,000 after acquiring an additional 53,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,188,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

