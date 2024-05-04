nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.810-0.830 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $883.3 million-$899.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $892.4 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.220-3.300 EPS.

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.60.

NVT traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.89. 3,013,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $78.98.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

