Stericycle (SRCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Stericycle’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stericycle to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Stericycle Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of SRCL opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -212.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.
