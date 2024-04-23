Stericycle (SRCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Stericycle’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stericycle to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRCL opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -212.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

SRCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

