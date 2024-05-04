holoride (RIDE) Price Hits $0.0091 on Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, holoride has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and $66,193.29 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.35 or 0.04949933 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00056630 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00021779 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00014026 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003444 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,997,383 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 854,997,383 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0091939 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $137,661.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.