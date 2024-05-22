ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 46.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. ERC20 has a total market cap of $123.23 million and $11,675.51 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011181 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,312.99 or 1.00020805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011499 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00109609 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.2169733 USD and is up 240.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $23,400.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

