Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 107,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 89,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Snipp Interactive Trading Up 13.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99. The company has a market cap of C$35.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.41.

About Snipp Interactive

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

