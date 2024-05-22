Insider Selling: Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Major Shareholder Sells 2,701,920 Shares of Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $60,117,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,873,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,195,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Expro Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPRO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. Expro Group Holdings has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -124.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. Research analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Expro Group by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Expro Group by 612.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Featured Articles

