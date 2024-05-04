First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Hits New 12-Month High at $102.75

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.75 and last traded at $102.36, with a volume of 6427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.38.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,202,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

