Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for CAVA Group, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CAVA Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on CAVA Group from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA

CAVA Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CAVA opened at $77.33 on Thursday. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $80.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.