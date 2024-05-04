Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.57 and last traded at C$7.75. 124,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 48,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Black Diamond Group Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$481.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.41.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$103.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4749859 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Trevor Haynes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total transaction of C$87,520.00. In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.84, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00. Also, Director Trevor Haynes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total value of C$87,520.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,850 shares of company stock valued at $479,979. Insiders own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

