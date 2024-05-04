Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as 1.12 and last traded at 1.09. 199,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 102,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.05.

Fireweed Metals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $178.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Fireweed Metals

In other Fireweed Metals news, Director Adrian Rothwell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.18, for a total value of 47,200.00. In other news, Director Peter Timothy Hemstead sold 39,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.16, for a total value of 45,546.40. Also, Director Adrian Rothwell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.18, for a total value of 47,200.00. Insiders acquired a total of 11,400 shares of company stock worth $11,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

