Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as 1.12 and last traded at 1.09. 199,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 102,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.05.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is 1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $178.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.98.
Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.
