WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.35

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.35 and last traded at $52.07, with a volume of 76959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGS. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 249,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 18,641 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 93,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 49,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.