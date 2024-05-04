Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.32

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 129131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Associated Banc Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $297,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,729 shares of company stock valued at $561,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,522,000 after buying an additional 184,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,835,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,776,000 after buying an additional 229,552 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,826,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,461,000 after buying an additional 490,321 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,744,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,254,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

