ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.88

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.88 and last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 43736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen lowered shares of ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

ABB Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

