Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $1.58 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Capital Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.53. 8,483,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,570,229. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

