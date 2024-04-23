Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 641 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
SPTM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.20. 666,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $64.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.