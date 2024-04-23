Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 2,051 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $24.91. 828,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,733. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

