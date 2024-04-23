Rajeev Saggar Sells 1,649 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Rajeev Saggar sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $22,558.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Liquidia Stock Performance

NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,544. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 448.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,774,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the third quarter valued at $507,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Articles

