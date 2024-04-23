Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.190-6.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.19-6.31 EPS.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PM traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $96.28. 3,244,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,524,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.06. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $100.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

