Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Quanex Building Products stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 150,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,201. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $239.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $115,574.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,553,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 791,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 251,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 19.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 462,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

