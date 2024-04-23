Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) PT Lowered to $23.00

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s current price.

Avidbank Price Performance

Avidbank stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Avidbank has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

