Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) PT Lowered to $23.00

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s current price.
Avidbank Price Performance
Avidbank stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Avidbank has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $22.00.
Avidbank Company Profile
